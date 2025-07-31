BorgWarner wins turbocharger contract with major East Asian OEM for hybrid vehicles

Turbocharger program for 1.6L engine used in popular SUV models

BorgWarner secured a significant contract with a major East Asian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to supply turbochargers for their 1.6L engine, primarily for hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) SUV applications in Korea. This win builds on BorgWarner’s 18-year partnership supplying turbochargers to the customer and reinforces its position as a leading provider of boosting technology.

“This award underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance, efficient turbocharging solutions that support the customer’s ambitious HEV growth strategy,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Our advanced wastegate turbocharger technology is a key enabler of fuel economy and driving performance, and we are proud to continue our trusted partnership.”

BorgWarner’s latest wastegate turbocharger technology meets the demanding performance and efficiency requirements of modern hybrid powertrains. The system features a robust actuator and optimized wastegate valve design, ensuring precise boost control across a wide range of engine loads and driving conditions. This results in faster transient response, smoother acceleration and improved drivability.

Additionally, the turbocharger is designed for high thermal durability and mechanical robustness, supporting long-term reliability even under elevated exhaust gas temperatures typical of hybrid duty cycles. The component-level design optimization minimizes friction and thermal losses, contributing to enhanced fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027 at BorgWarner’s Pyongtaek facility in Korea, ensuring localized support and supply chain efficiency for the regional market.

SOURCE: BorgWarner