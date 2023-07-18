BorgWarner will integrate onsemi EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V power devices into its VIPER power modules for traction inverter solutions to increase performance of electric vehicles

onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, today announced the two companies are expanding their strategic collaboration for silicon carbide (SiC), making the total agreement worth over $1 billion in lifetime value. BorgWarner plans to integrate onsemi EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V power devices into its VIPER power modules. The EliteSiC devices join a broad portfolio of onsemi products that are part of the long-standing strategic relationship between the two companies.

onsemi provides high-performance EliteSiC technology while maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability and supply assurance needed for the EV traction market. onsemi’s decades of experience in the design, development and manufacturing of power semiconductor products supports successful adoption in high-volume automotive applications.

“First and foremost, onsemi’s continuous and strategic investment in ramping SiC manufacturing capacity across its end-to-end supply chain gives us confidence in our ability to support the increasing demand for our solutions, now and in the future,” said Stefan Demmerle, vice president of BorgWarner Inc. and president and general manager, PowerDrive Systems.

BorgWarner’s silicon carbide traction inverters already offer higher efficiency, better cooling performance, and faster-charging rates in a more compact package than other options for EVs. By using EliteSiC technology, BorgWarner’s solutions expect to benefit from increased power density and higher efficiency, which increase the range and overall performance of EVs.

“By integrating EliteSiC technology in the traction inverter, end customers benefit from an increased gas-equivalent miles per gallon (MPGe), which helps alleviate range anxiety – one of the key barriers to EV adoption,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “With onsemi’s chip-to-system level support and a track record of execution, we are able to provide industry-leading SiC-based solutions to BorgWarner at an accelerated pace to support its go-to-market requirements.”

SOURCE: BorgWarner