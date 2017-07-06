BorgWarner vehicle dynamic control technology makes Dodge Challenger GT fun to drive in all seasons

BorgWarner supplies its Torque-On-Demand® transfer case with new vehicle dynamic control (VDC) technology for the 2017 and 2018 Dodge Challenger GT powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 from FCA US LLC. The automaker claims it is the first American muscle coupe with all-wheel drive (AWD). Proven in the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, BorgWarner’s on-demand transfer case is equipped with its latest advancements in VDC technology, providing enhanced vehicle dynamics for a fun-to-drive experience in any

weather or season.

“Whether in ice and snow or on wet winding roads, BorgWarner’s latest Torque-OnDemand system combines the sporty handling of a rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicle with the enhanced traction and safety of all-wheel drive,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are pleased to add our new VDC technology to the Dodge and Chrysler high-performance vehicle line up.”

BorgWarner’s Torque-On-Demand transfer case employs advanced electro-magnetic actuation to automatically transition between RWD and AWD on demand with no driver input. The new VDC technology uses available sensor inputs, including yaw rate, lateral acceleration and steering wheel angle, to redistribute the driveline torque to the wheels. In sport mode, the VDC technology works with less aggressive brake-based stability control settings to provide the driving enthusiast with a more spirited driving experience, but still retains the mobility of AWD and the safety of dynamic stability control. When AWD is not needed, the front axle automatically disconnects to improve fuel economy.

