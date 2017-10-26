BorgWarner unveils R2S® turbocharging system with two VTG turbochargers

As a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, BorgWarner pushes engine performance to new heights for the BMW Group’s 235 kW (315 HP) motor featured in numerous models of the automaker. BorgWarner’s regulated two-stage (R2S®) turbocharging system with two variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers delivers powerful boost, and facilitates rapid acceleration while significantly reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

“Combining two of our latest VTG turbochargers in our innovative R2S system delivers almost instant acceleration and increases efficiency at low engine speeds,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. “Our collaboration with the BMW Group has resulted in a more powerful, efficient engine that is more economical, environmentally friendly and dynamic.”

This new application of BorgWarner’s R2S turbocharging technology consists of two electrically actuated VTG turbochargers arranged in series. A small high-pressure turbocharger provides most of the boost at low engine speeds. As engine speed increases, a larger low-pressure turbocharger gradually takes over most of the workload. By utilizing a VTG turbocharger for the low-pressure stage as well, BorgWarner enhances transient engine behavior even further for excellent acceleration. The rapidly adapting R2S system also minimizes turbo lag, and reduces emissions and fuel consumption.

