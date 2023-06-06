BorgWarner unveils new logo, marking its transformation to eMobility

BorgWarner unveiled its new logo underscoring the company’s progress in its eMobility transformation through the execution of its Charging Forward strategy. The new logo is a visual representation of the company’s transformation – it is future-focused, dynamic and signals a new chapter in BorgWarner’s long and proud history. This is the first time the logo has changed in over three decades.

BorgWarner announced its Charging Forward strategy in March 2021 and has made significant progress in achieving its targets. The company is on track to have at least 25% of its revenues from battery electric vehicles (EV) by 2025, with organic EV bookings of $3 billion for 2025 exceeding its $2.5 billion target. Additionally, EV-focused M&A is tracking ahead of plan with the five acquisitions the company has made in the battery pack, e-motor, power electronics, and direct current fast charging spaces. With the spin-off of PHINIA expected to be completed in Q3 of this year, BorgWarner will have met its objectives with respect to optimizing its combustion portfolio.

“Now is the right time to introduce our new logo. It signifies the tremendous progress our team has made in transforming BorgWarner from a leader in conventional propulsion technologies to a leader in mobility, including eMobility,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner.