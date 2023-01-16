BorgWarner unveils Delco Remy® 150MT™ starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2023

Today, BorgWarner unveiled the new Delco Remy 150MT heavy duty starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) ‘23 in Grapevine, Texas

Today, BorgWarner unveiled the new Delco Remy 150MT heavy duty starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) ‘23 in Grapevine, Texas.

The crank requirements for OE engines have risen in recent years. The Delco Remy 150MT meets these newer standards — and more. This powerful starter goes beyond, exceeding OE crank requirements, making the Delco Remy 150MT an ideal starter choice for today’s and tomorrow’s heavy-duty vehicle applications.

“The 150MT takes into account everything we’ve learned over the years from our top-selling 39MT—plus it meets all future OEM requirements,” says Rick Gualdoni, North America Sales Director. “The result is a starter that goes beyond to give greater durability, startability, and reliability.”

The Delco Remy 150MT boasts a high-performance power pack that optimizes performance for better engine starts. It also supports multiple vehicle power sources and battery loading. Plus, with its rotatable flange design, the 150MT provides coverage for virtually every 12-volt and 24-volt application. Aftermarket customers will also have the option of adding Integrated Over Crank Protection (IOCP), a built-in circuit breaker that protects the starter from thermal damage.

Additional HDAW Product Spotlights

Visit BorgWarner at Booth #425 at HDAW to learn more about the 150MT as well as other product lines, including:

  • Delco Remy Genuine Starters and Alternators
  • Delphi Diesel Fuel Injectors
  • BorgWarner Boosting Technologies
  • BorgWarner Thermal Management

SOURCE: BorgWarner

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here