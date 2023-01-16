BorgWarner unveils Delco Remy® 150MT™ starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2023

Today, BorgWarner unveiled the new Delco Remy 150MT heavy duty starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) ‘23 in Grapevine, Texas.
The crank requirements for OE engines have risen in recent years. The Delco Remy 150MT meets these newer standards — and more. This powerful starter goes beyond, exceeding OE crank requirements, making the Delco Remy 150MT an ideal starter choice for today’s and tomorrow’s heavy-duty vehicle applications.
“The 150MT takes into account everything we’ve learned over the years from our top-selling 39MT—plus it meets all future OEM requirements,” says Rick Gualdoni, North America Sales Director. “The result is a starter that goes beyond to give greater durability, startability, and reliability.”
Additional HDAW Product Spotlights
Visit BorgWarner at Booth #425 at HDAW to learn more about the 150MT as well as other product lines, including:
- Delco Remy Genuine Starters and Alternators
- Delphi Diesel Fuel Injectors
- BorgWarner Boosting Technologies
- BorgWarner Thermal Management
SOURCE: BorgWarner