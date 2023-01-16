BorgWarner unveils Delco Remy® 150MT™ starter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2023

The crank requirements for OE engines have risen in recent years. The Delco Remy 150MT meets these newer standards — and more. This powerful starter goes beyond, exceeding OE crank requirements, making the Delco Remy 150MT an ideal starter choice for today’s and tomorrow’s heavy-duty vehicle applications.

“The 150MT takes into account everything we’ve learned over the years from our top-selling 39MT—plus it meets all future OEM requirements,” says Rick Gualdoni, North America Sales Director. “The result is a starter that goes beyond to give greater durability, startability, and reliability.”