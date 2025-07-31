BorgWarner to supply wastegate turbos for major global OEM’s hybrid sports car platform

Technology delivers excellent response times and power density, enhancing engine performance

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, is strengthening its partnership with a major global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) by supplying its wastegate turbocharger technology for a hybrid powertrain option for the automaker’s high-profile sports car platform. This contract follows several recent contracts for the same technology, demonstrating BorgWarner’s product leadership in the wastegate turbo sector. Start of production is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2028.

“BorgWarner’s attractive bundle of boosting technologies and competencies has been a key differentiator in our collaboration with this major OEM and I’m excited to further our relationship in providing clean, efficient propulsion solutions,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “This contract represents a significant competitive victory for our engineering team.”

BorgWarner’s wastegate turbo delivers excellent response times and power density, enhancing engine performance while enabling a lightweight design and exceptional reliability. The technology is specifically designed to meet the industry’s latest engine system trends and is built with heat-resistant materials able to withstand temperatures of up to 1050 °C. The turbo allows the engine to reach a maximum of 450 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, enabling rapid acceleration.

BorgWarner’s wastegate turbo portfolio is engineered for a range of 0.9 to 3.0-liter gasoline engines, and the technology is electrically actuated to help release excess built up energy within the engine, improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. It is available in single-scroll, twin-scroll and dual volute turbine designs and is built to optimize noise, vibration and harshness levels of the vehicle for a quieter and smoother overall driving experience.

SOURCE: BorgWarner