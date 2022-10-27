BorgWarner to supply electric motors for e-axles of European commercial vehicle OEM

BorgWarner HVH250 electric motor will power e-axle for light duty commercial trucks

BorgWarner’s HVH250 electric motor has been selected to power a European customer’s e-axle for light-duty commercial trucks. This e-axle is designed to equip new electric light commercial trucks ranging up to 7.5 tons as well as conversions of existing internal combustion engine powered fleets of city center delivery vehicles. Production is expected to begin early 2023.

“While environmental sustainability and fuel economy continues to be a point of concern for commercial vehicle operators, fleets are also experiencing increased challenges in urban zero-emissions zones and noise-sensitive areas,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “An electric drive is the obvious choice to help navigate these circumstances, and we’re delighted that the low-speed torque advantages of our HVH250 motor will support our customer’s e-axle.”

Supported by billions of kilometers of proven reliability, BorgWarner’s high-voltage hairpin (HVH) stator winding technology enables its electric motors to deliver industry-leading power density, peak efficiencies of more than 95 percent, and the ruggedness and durability that commercial vehicle customers expect. HVH250 motors are available in various stack length, cooling, and winding configurations as either fully-housed motors or as rotor/stator assemblies, offering maximum flexibility for customers.

SOURCE: BorgWarner