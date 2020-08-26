BorgWarner to supply EGR modules for FCA mild hybrids

BorgWarner supplies its exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technology to the latest FireFly gasoline engine, which was developed for the Fiat 500 and Panda hybrid models. The complete BorgWarner EGR module includes cooler and valve and is the company’s first gasoline EGR module to be used on mild-hybrid engine technology for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region. Its compact package reduces weight and therefore lowers the emissions of Fiat’s naturally aspirated 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine.

“We are pleased to expand BorgWarner’s long-term relationship with FCA and support them on their way to hybrid mobility by reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency by supplying our gasoline EGR module,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. “Our ability to develop and manufacture this compact EGR module in-house demonstrates a high level of expertise and added value for our customer.”

The technology is used to contain combustion temperatures and increase engine efficiency by recirculating exhaust gas back into the intake air, delivering reduced brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC) and improved fuel economy, supporting industry goals for cleaner-running hybrid applications. Moreover, it also reduces brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC) due to dethrottling within the part load area. Featuring hybrid tube technology and materials, BorgWarner’s EGR coolers are proven to resist fatigue caused by the high temperatures in gasoline engines. Additionally, the valve directly measures valve lift which increases the accuracy of EGR control.

BorgWarner offers a broad range of versatile and multifunctional EGR solutions for gasoline and diesel applications in the light- and commercial-vehicle markets. These solutions include individual components as well as complete modules equipped with valves and coolers for high- and low-pressure EGR systems.

SOURCE: BorgWarner