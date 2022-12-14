BorgWarner to showcase eMobility solutions at Auto Expo Components 2023 in New Delhi

Electrified powertrain components, high-energy battery systems and innovative thermal management solutions like high voltage coolant heaters to be featured

BorgWarner will demonstrate how its innovative and sustainable products are helping OEMs make the transition to eMobility at the 2023 Auto Expo Components show in New Delhi, India next month. In hall A4FF, booth C27, the company will showcase a broad range of technologies that support vehicle electrification including battery systems, charging stations, electric motors, integrated drive modules, power electronics and high-performance thermal management products like the high voltage coolant heater.

“The Auto Expo is a great opportunity for BorgWarner to highlight our product and system solutions as well as provide insights into our “Charging Forward” global company strategy, which aims to accelerate electrification efforts and commits to reach carbon neutrality by 2035,” said Sudhir Chawla, Managing Director at BorgWarner Emissions Systems India Pvt. Ltd. “Our BorgWarner technical centers and research and development departments in India play a central role in achieving the ambitious goals defined under this initiative, which support local customers in meeting strict Indian emissions standards such as Bharat Stage Six.”

Product highlights to be shown at the BorgWarner booth include a high-energy battery system featuring a novel, flat module architecture that adapts to the underbody of light electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) and buses. A new, modular high-voltage eFan solution, and BorgWarner’s latest generation of inverters will also be featured. In addition to forward-looking combustion technologies like hydrogen fuel injection systems for commercial vehicles, BorgWarner will also showcase key conventional propulsion solutions.

The Auto Expo Components show will take place Jan.12-15, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. With more than 1,500 participants and an expected 115,000 visitors, Asia’s largest automotive show is organized by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India , the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

SOURCE: BorgWarner