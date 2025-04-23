BorgWarner to showcase advanced mobility solutions at JSAE Automotive Engineering Expo 2025

Exclusive Media Roundtable on May 21 to highlight latest innovations, including LFP battery packs and new power module technology

BorgWarner is set to participate in the Automotive Engineering Exposition (JSAE) 2025, taking place from May 21 to May 23, 2025 at PACIFICO Yokohama. Located at booth N25 in the North Hall, BorgWarner will present its latest advancements in electrification and hybridization, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation in clean and efficient mobility.

To provide deeper insights into its latest innovations, BorgWarner will host an exclusive Media Roundtable on May 21 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, where product experts will discuss the company’s latest technologies and their impact on vehicle efficiency and performance.

“We are excited to return to JSAE Yokohama and showcase our latest advancements in electrification and hybrid technologies,” said Olivier Aparicio, Managing Director Japan, BorgWarner Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “With solutions that enhance efficiency and improve performance, we continue to support OEMs in their transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

BorgWarner’s improved double-sided cooled power module is a key component of the inverter, responsible for converting direct current from the battery into alternating current for the electric motor. The highly-compact, innovative design is offered with silicon or silicon carbide power transistors and enables either lower junction temperatures or higher current densities, leading to enhanced efficiency and a more compact footprint for inverters.

The company’s LFP battery systems are designed for high durability and modular flexibility, leveraging innovative blade cell technology from FinDreams Battery. Engineered to deliver high energy density, these scalable battery packs enhance vehicle range, safety and reliability, making them ideal for a variety of commercial and off-highway applications.

BorgWarner’s intercell eCoolers help improve the lifespan and performance of battery cells. The cooling system features efficient coolant distribution for good homogeneity, as well as low thermal resistance and pressure drop, which improves thermal management and contributes to enhanced battery performance.

At booth N25, the company will also present an electric torque vectoring and disconnect technology, designed to optimize driving dynamics and efficiency. Further innovations include the high voltage eFan, which supports advanced temperature management for electric and hybrid vehicles, and engine timing systems, which enhance the efficiency of combustion engines in hybrid vehicles.

SOURCE: BorgWarner