BorgWarner to Participate in the Evercore ISI Global Automotive OEM, Dealer & Supplier Conference and the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) will participate in fireside chats at both the Evercore ISI Global Automotive OEM, Dealer & Supplier Conference and the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. The public may attend each conference via an audio webcast.

Representing BorgWarner at the Evercore ISI Global Automotive OEM, Dealer & Supplier Conference in New York will be:

Joe Fadool, President and CEO

Craig Aaron, Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Nolan, Vice President of Investor Relations

The live webcast will begin at 9:30 AM EDT on June 10, 2025 and will run approximately 35 minutes.

Representing BorgWarner at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in New York will be:

Craig Aaron, Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Nolan, Vice President of Investor Relations

The live webcast will begin at 12:40 PM EDT on June 11, 2025 and will run approximately 35 minutes.

The webcast links for both events will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.borgwarner.com/investors. As it has done in the past, the Company provides advance notice on that website of conferences in which the Company will participate that the public may attend via audio webcast.