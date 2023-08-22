BorgWarner to exhibit innovative solutions for eMobility and new corporate identity at IAA Mobility 2023

Booth will feature advanced portfolio of vehicle electrification solutions and charging infrastructure

BorgWarner is set to showcase its growing, innovative product portfolio that supports automotive manufacturers in their electrification transformations at IAA Mobility in hall A2, booth B11. The event, hosted in Munich, Germany, September 5-8, 2023, will highlight the company’s progress on its strategic objectives and the continuous evolution of its efficient technology solutions for the transition to eMobility. The trade show will also serve as a platform to present BorgWarner’s new brand image to a wider audience.

“With a refreshed logo BorgWarner is entering the era of our new corporate identity in which we will focus even more intensely on the implementation of our strategies for the electrification of mobility and the reduction of global CO2 emissions,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “We have made great progress with our “Charging Forward” goals, which is why we recently unveiled updated “Charging Forward 2027” targets during our Investor Relations Day in June.”

With the latest generation of its silicon carbide (SiC) inverters exhibited at the booth, BorgWarner is strengthening its position as one of the global market leaders for 800V systems. The inverters, featuring the patented Viper module, enable better driving performance, longer battery ranges and shorter charging times.

BorgWarner will also present industry-leading thermal management solutions for electric vehicles, such as eCoolers, eFans, high voltage heaters as well as charging stations, battery packs, power electronics and drivetrain systems, that underscore the company’s sustainability focus. Engineered for maximum safety, BorgWarner’s eCooler family is used to cool batteries with various cell types as well as power electronics. The technology supports highly effective heat dissipation, extending performance and furthering the service life of batteries and electronic components.

A range of stationary DC fast charging stations, a product line which is being continuously expanded, will also be exhibited at BorgWarner’s stand in hall A2, booth B11.

In addition, high-ranking company representatives will provide an update on the progress made with Charging Forward and the recently unveiled Charging Forward 2027 strategy and explain the current and future objectives of the company’s electrification strategy.

