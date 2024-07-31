BorgWarner to deliver eFan system for global OEM’s heavy-duty BEV trucks

Marks the company’s largest eFan business win in North America

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured a contract to deliver its high-voltage eFan system for use on a major global OEM’s series of heavy- and medium-duty battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America. The contract marks BorgWarner’s largest eFan business win in North America, with start of production slated for Q4 2027.

BorgWarner’s eFan system is comprised of three components, including a fan, e-motor and integrated high-voltage inverter and has the capacity to reach up to 10 kW power and 40 Nm torque. With options for low- and high-power segments, the system is designed to accommodate a wide range of operating temperatures spanning from minus 40 degrees Celsius up to 80 degrees Celsius. The modular design of the system allows customers to scale components of the eFan to meet their specific requirements and standards.

Additionally, BorgWarner’s eFan system offers best-in-class noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance. The fan geometry is optimized to offer full performance at speeds less than 3,000 RPM. This reduces overall noise, especially for sensitive vehicle scenarios like battery charging.

“As the industry continues to put a heavy focus on reducing emissions, the need for high performing power electronic components is essential,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Our sophisticated and efficient eFan system has the scalability to meet specific customer requirements, with a wide voltage range and liquid-cooling for long-term reliability. I’m proud of our team for growing our relationship with this global OEM by winning this business and providing yet another solution that enables a more sustainable future.”

The eFan system supports voltage ranges from 550V-850V, guaranteeing compatibility across a wide variety of high-voltage commercial vehicle electric systems. A key feature of the technology is that the e-motor and power electronics within the eFan are liquid-cooled for compactness and robustness, promoting reliability in long-term operation.

BorgWarner’s eFan portfolio offers solutions that meet the needs of a variety of different heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications, including both BEVs and fuel cell electric vehicles. For high-power segment applications, its eFan systems are capable of up to 40 kW and 160 Nm. Customers can also tailor interfaces and connectors and choose to use specific system parts, such as external or integrated inverters and open or ring fans.

SOURCE: BorgWarner