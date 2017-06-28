BorgWarner supplies turbocharging and engine timing technologies for the Ford EcoBoost® 3.5-liter engine

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, helps the second-generation 3.5-liter Ford EcoBoost® gasoline engine deliver greater torque, efficiency and fuel economy. Launched in the 2017 F-150, the engine features BorgWarner twin wastegated turbochargers, variable cam timing (VCT) phasers and a complete engine timing system.

“BorgWarner engineers are experts in improving engine performance and efficiency with advanced technologies built for durability,” said James R. Verrier, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “Our turbochargers help Ford’s very well-received 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine deliver best-in-class torque for a V-6, while our VCT phasers provide precise valve timing to improve fuel economy. Each component of the engine timing system is also optimized to resist wear, reduce friction, and decrease noise and vibration.”

BorgWarner’s twin turbochargers employ electrically activated wastegates to deliver high engine boost. Made from a high temperature resistant alloy developed in the aerospace industry, light-weight turbine wheels respond quickly for immediate response even at low engine speeds.

BorgWarner’s VCT phasers optimize valve timing and engine breathing. Actuated by oil pressure, the phasers respond quickly to engine demands over an expanded operating speed range.

BorgWarner’s latest 6.35 mm silent engine timing chain features E-polish for lower friction as well as super finish apertures and thick links for increased strength and durability. Arms and guides are engineered with specialized materials to reduce mass and package size for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Hydraulic tensioners balance chain tension and optimize control over the entire engine operating range for increased engine efficiency and lower noise, vibration and harshness.

