BorgWarner supplies oil pump chain for Toyota’s new 8-speed automatic transmission

BorgWarner supplies 6.35 mm silent oil pump chain for Toyota’s new 8-speed automatic transmission, which drives the newly launched 2.5-liter Camry as well as another transmission program coming next year. The new transmission is Toyota’s first design that employs a chain with an off-axis oil pump drive.

“BorgWarner has been providing localized production of our durable silent oil pump chain in Japan since Toyota’s transmission debuted last year,” said Joel Wiegert, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems. “With BorgWarner’s broad global footprint, we are now pleased to offer Toyota localized manufacturing in the United States for the first time.”

Toyota’s transmission design incorporates an off-axis fluid pump assembly with a chain drive from the torque converter to the fluid pump. The off-axis design creates more space on the main shaft of the transmission and allows the automaker to employ a more efficient pump. Compared with gears, BorgWarner’s silent chain covers the span more effectively. To reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), the silent chain features a dual-link design with two different link profiles to vary contact points with the sprockets, delivering quiet performance and dependable durability in a compact package.

