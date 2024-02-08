BorgWarner strengthens eMotor business with XPeng

BorgWarner has begun eMotor rotor and stator production for XPeng Motors, a leading Chinese Smart EV company

BorgWarner has begun eMotor rotor and stator production for XPeng Motors, a leading Chinese Smart EV company. The product will be used on the X9 MPV as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan, with start of production planned for Q3 2024. The high voltage hairpin (HVH) 220 eMotor offers high power and torque density, plus higher efficiency at a competitive cost. It also provides outstanding durability.

“We are excited to supply this leading OEM with our proven stator and rotor, boosting the development of China’s electric vehicle industry,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “BorgWarner’s in-depth product expertise will support XPeng as they progress in designing their electric drives.”

The HVH220 eMotor has an operating range of up to 800V, using a stator with an outer diameter of 220 mm and BorgWarner’s patented high voltage hairpin winding technology. It incorporates permanent magnet rotor and proprietary stator insulation enhancement technologies, providing premium durability and reliability. BorgWarner’s HVH220 can produce up to 300kW in power with a maximum working speed of 18,000 rpm, with peak efficiencies greater than 97%.

BorgWarner has developed oil-cooled solutions to meet the performance demands of higher-powered motors. Specifically, the gearbox oil cools the motor, improving heat transfer and total heat rejection of the system. Direct rotor oil cooling also extracts heat from the electric motor core, enabling higher torque and power density to be achieved.

SOURCE: BorgWarner