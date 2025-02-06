BorgWarner solidifies extended wastegate turbo contracts with major OEM

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, is continuing its partnership with a major, North American-based OEM by extending contracts on several wastegate turbocharger programs for midsized gasoline engines

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, is continuing its partnership with a major, North American-based OEM by extending contracts on several wastegate turbocharger programs for midsized gasoline engines. The turbocharged engines will continue to power several of the automaker’s midsized and large SUVs, as well as truck applications, with production to continue through 2028 and beyond.

The reliable wastegate turbo technology features a robust design that enables lightweighting and durability and delivers a quick boost response and powerful performance. All turbochargers making up the extension feature wastegate actuators to help release excess built up energy within the engine. Additionally, they are all electrically actuated, allowing for more precise control of boost levels, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

“BorgWarner has a longstanding and trusted relationship with this OEM, having supplied them with our turbochargers for more than 10 years,” said Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “These platform extensions are a testament to the strong collaboration between our engineering teams and we look forward to continuing our work together through the rest of this decade and beyond.”

BorgWarner’s wastegate turbochargers significantly amplify output of the engine, generating more horsepower, which enables a more powerful engine in a smaller, more compact package. The number of turbos needed per engine varies – some of the OEM’s platforms need only one, while two are needed for others. Though there are no major technology adjustments required for the contract extensions, BorgWarner put extensive effort into the initial designs ensuring each turbo was supplying the optimal air flow to meet performance specifications.

SOURCE: BorgWarner