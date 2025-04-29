BorgWarner showcases latest power module technology at the 46th Vienna Motor Symposium

BorgWarner to present its next-generation double-sided cooled (DSC) 800V SiC power module for high-current-density applications on May 16, 2025, at 9:00 am CETs

BorgWarner is set to showcase its latest technology at the 46th Vienna Motor Symposium from May 14-16, 2025, at the Hofburg in Vienna and will lead two presentations for its latest inverter technology. The first presentation highlights BorgWarner’s double-sided cooled (DSC) 800V SiC power module with next-generation Viper power switches, designed to maximize efficiency and enable smaller, high-performance inverters for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The second presentation focuses on a next-generation multi-level traction inverter with clean wave technology and will be available to view online.

“With the growing adoption of BEVs and hybrids, efficiency and power density are critical for advancing vehicle electrification,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Our latest DSC power module technology enhances thermal management and power conversion efficiency, allowing automakers to develop more compact and sustainable solutions.”

The DSC power module is a key component of the inverter, responsible for converting direct current from the battery into alternating current for the electric motor. BorgWarner’s innovative design extracts heat from both sides of the silicon carbide power switch, significantly improving thermal and thus electrical performance. This enables either lower junction temperatures or higher current densities, leading to greater efficiency and a more compact footprint for inverters. The power module could be easily integrated into an OEM’s own inverter design and naturally will be part of BorgWarner inverters. By leveraging next-generation Viper power switch technology and advanced thermal materials, BorgWarner is delivering a solution that supports both high-power applications and compact designs for smaller BEVs and hybrids, contributing to the future of sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: BorgWarner