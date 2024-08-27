BorgWarner showcases latest innovations in clean transportation technologies at IAA Transportation 2024

Debut of BorgWarner LFP battery packs and new DC charging station for commercial vehicles

BorgWarner will be participating in IAA Transportation 2024, taking place in Hanover, Germany from September 17 to 22, 2024. Positioned at booth C65 in hall 12, the company will showcase its product advancements aimed at improving the sustainability of commercial transportation.

One product highlight will be the debut of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs for commercial vehicles, following the recently announced collaboration between BorgWarner and FinDreams Batteries. These innovative LFP battery packs are a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability of commercial vehicle operations.

BorgWarner is also going to present its new DC charging station. Providing a scalable power range of 120 kW up to 360 kW, this fast charging station is the ideal solution for rapid charging requirements of public charging and commercial EV fleet applications.

“We are glad to once again be part of IAA Transportation. It’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase our technologies for efficient and clean commercial vehicles, across electric, hybrid and combustion architectures,” said Dr. Paul Farrell, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, BorgWarner. “We’re looking forward to discussing BorgWarner’s technological advancements and commitment to driving innovation in the commercial vehicle market with our customers, media representatives, and other visitors on site.”

In addition to the debut of the LFP battery packs and the new DC charging station, BorgWarner will present a comprehensive range of advanced commercial vehicle technologies, including CV inverters, eMotors, high-efficiency turbochargers, thermal management solutions such as battery coolers, 800V eFans, and exhaust recirculation technologies. These cutting-edge technologies are designed to enhance CV efficiency and sustainability while also meeting the evolving demands of the transportation industry.

SOURCE: BorgWarner