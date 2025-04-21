BorgWarner showcases electric mobility technology for commercial vehicles at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2025

Showcasing highly efficient Electric Commercial Vehicle (eCV) technologies at booth #5221

BorgWarner will showcase its latest commercial vehicle (CV) solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025. The company will highlight its comprehensive portfolio of highly efficient eCV technologies, including the innovative iM-575 integrated inverter-motor drive module, at booth #5221 at the Anaheim Convention Center from April 28 to May 1, 2025.

“ACT Expo provides an outstanding platform to demonstrate our ability to partner with automakers on their journey to a cleaner, more energy-efficient fleet,” said Joseph McHenry, General Manager of BorgWarner Portland and the Cascadia Motion brand. “We’re excited to highlight our innovative eCV technology, including inverters and power modules, powerful battery systems and highly efficient thermal solutions.”

The iM-575 combines BorgWarner’s proven High Voltage Hairpin motor, HVH320-216, with the Cascadia Motion 350 inverter which features the Viper silicon carbide power module, ideally suited for Class 6 to 8 CVs. This integrated module provides an impressive 1,829 Nm of peak torque and 412 kW of continuous power at 750 Vdc. Its self-contained oil system, integrated oil-water heat exchangers, and built-in water pump significantly reduce system design complexity and assembly requirements for OEMs.

In addition to the iM-575, BorgWarner will also highlight its 9 AKM Battery System and Module, several CV inverters and power modules, as well as thermal management solutions such as eHeaters, eFans, High Voltage Air Heaters and eCoolers. These innovative technologies are engineered to enhance CV efficiency and sustainability while also meeting the evolving demands of the commercial vehicle transportation industry.

SOURCE: BorgWarner