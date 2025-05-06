BorgWarner secures two dual-clutch programs in China

BorgWarner strengthened its product leadership in dual clutch modules for dual clutch transmissions (DCT) with a new contract with a prominent Chinese transmission manufacturer and an extension to its current contract with a German OEM in China

BorgWarner strengthened its product leadership in dual clutch modules for dual clutch transmissions (DCT) with a new contract with a prominent Chinese transmission manufacturer and an extension to its current contract with a German OEM in China.

“Our success in securing new projects in the Chinese market underscores BorgWarner’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the region,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “We are dedicated to helping our customers grow their business in China and succeed in international markets.”

BorgWarner secured a seven-year extension for its DCT clutch assembly with a German OEM in China. The partnership was extended following a decade of successful collaboration and BorgWarner’s strong product expertise in DCT technology for both traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and mild hybrid models. Compared to conventional longitudinal wet DCTs, the clutch assembly produced in BorgWarner’s Tianjin facility offers superior performance by reducing rotational inertia and minimizing friction losses and leakage. These improvements result in significantly reduced drag torque, enhanced transmission efficiency, and a smoother and more responsive driving experience.

BorgWarner also secured a DCT clutch program with a prominent transmission manufacturer. The product is for a leading Chinese OEM’s SUVs and sedans, which will be sold in China and export markets. The clutch module, which will be produced in BorgWarner’s Taicang facility, features multiple key advantages: a compact design, superior thermal robustness, and outstanding cost-effectiveness. Thermal robustness brings a range of benefits including smooth shifting in a variety of conditions, excellent hill-start capability, and optimal racing starts. Mass production is scheduled to commence by the end of 2025.

As a leading supplier of wet DCT technology, BorgWarner continues to push the boundaries of innovation and product refinement. Moving forward, BorgWarner remains committed to delivering competitive solutions that support and create added value for customers.

SOURCE: BorgWarner