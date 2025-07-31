BorgWarner secures strategic turbocharger business for major global OEM’s compact and light commercial vehicles

Expands market share in Europe and North America through conquest business

BorgWarner has secured two significant turbocharger business wins for a major global original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) next-generation vehicles in Europe and North America. The company will supply its proven wastegate gasoline turbocharger for 1.0-liter engines used in next-generation compact and light commercial combustion and hybrid vehicles in Europe. Production is scheduled to begin in August 2027. Additionally, BorgWarner has also been awarded a high-performance turbocharger program for a 3.0-liter gasoline hybrid application in North America. Production will start in September 2028.

“This award underscores our ability to win in highly contested markets by offering reliable, cost-effective solutions and long-term supply commitments,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “It reflects our strategic focus on supporting global OEMs with combustion engine technologies while others exit the space.”

BorgWarner’s wastegate turbocharger technology offers a robust and efficient solution designed for small-displacement gasoline engines. It utilizes a conventional wastegate mechanism to manage boost pressure, delivering consistent engine performance and fuel economy without requiring complex enhancements. The product stands out due to exceptional durability, competitive pricing, and long-term availability—key advantages in a consolidating supplier landscape. Manufactured at BorgWarner’s facilities in Rzeszów, Poland and Ramos, Mexico, the solution supports localized production strategies and reinforces the company’s commitment to operational excellence and customer proximity.

SOURCE: BorgWarner