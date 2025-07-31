BorgWarner secures new electric cross differential project for electric vehicles in China

BorgWarner increases its electric vehicle business in China

BorgWarner has secured a new program for its electric cross differential (eXD) technology for a leading Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to be used in electric vehicles in China. As the electric vehicle market rapidly evolves, traditional powertrain technologies are transitioning towards advanced electrification solutions to meet increasing performance and safety demands. By dynamically controlling power distribution between the wheels, eXD improves handling and traction capabilities.

“BorgWarner’s eXD technology improves handling and vehicle stability in various driving conditions,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “The technology has proven effective in high-performance combustion vehicles, and we are now expanding its application to electric vehicles to elevate the driving experience for electric vehicle users.”

BorgWarner’s eXD dynamically adjusts slip control based on real-time driving conditions and vehicle status, enhancing vehicle stability during high-speed driving, rapid acceleration, and sharp turns.

Additionally, the eXD showcases superior handling performance across varying friction conditions. For example, on dry roads, higher friction allows for improved grip, enabling the eXD to transfer more power to the outer wheels for enhanced cornering performance. In slippery conditions such as ice, snow, or mud, the eXD rapidly identifies reduced friction and limits power transfer to slipping wheels, reallocating drive force to wheels with better traction to ensure stability and control.

SOURCE: BorgWarner