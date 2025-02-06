BorgWarner secures four new electric motor projects with three major Chinese OEMs

BorgWarner continues to expand its new energy vehicle motor business and has recently secured four new projects with three major Chinese domestic brands

BorgWarner continues to expand its new energy vehicle motor business and has recently secured four new projects with three major Chinese domestic brands. The projects include the supply of 400V high-voltage hairpin (HVH) motors to a prominent Chinese new energy vehicle supplier for their 200kW hybrid rear-drive platform, with production planned to commence in August 2025. BorgWarner will also provide motors for a top Chinese domestic OEM’s 150kW pure electric platform, scheduled for mass production in March 2026. Additionally, the company will supply electric motors for the next-generation vehicles of another major Chinese domestic OEM, covering both range-extended and plug-in hybrid models, with production anticipated to begin in August and October 2025.

“We are pleased to extend our success in China with several new electric motor business wins for a variety of hybrid and electric applications,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are dedicated to continuously innovating our technology and improving our manufacturing processes to deliver high-quality products and services to meet the evolving needs of new energy vehicle customers.”

To meet the growing demand in China’s new energy vehicle market, BorgWarner has introduced a new eMotor technology called Ultra-Short High-Voltage Hairpin (S-HVH). This technology utilizes an optimized manufacturing processes to produce very short end turn lengths which reduce overall length of the motor. The S-HVH eMotor technology reduces end size by over 5mm compared to traditional HVH winding, while also lowering axial volume, increasing power density, and reducing copper usage for improved efficiency and cost savings. The technology is compatible with existing production lines, enabling easy factory upgrades. Versatile and adaptable, it supports a wide range of new energy vehicle models and is suitable for both 400V and 800V platforms.

SOURCE: BorgWarner