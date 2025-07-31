BorgWarner secures eHeater contracts for hybrid applications with two major global OEMs

High-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) technology will be integrated across hybrid platforms of both automakers

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured contracts with two major, global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to supply high-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) technology for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) platforms.

One of the wins marks BorgWarner’s first eHeater for a hybrid program with the respective legacy automaker, expanding its existing business. The 400V technology is planned to be used across the OEMs’ PHEV platforms, with production expected to begin in 2028. Additionally, a second 800V HVCH contract with a different global OEM builds on BorgWarner’s long-standing partnership with the company, expanding the technology’s integration into several light PHEV platforms, including a pick-up truck, with start of production also slated for 2028.

“Securing these contracts is a milestone for our company and validates our technology leadership and expertise in battery and cabin heating,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “We value our strong relationships with both automakers, one marking our first BorgWarner eHeater win with the company and the other building upon our existing partnership through the expanded supply of our HVCHs on additional vehicle platforms.”

BorgWarner’s HVCHs feature a compact, modular design that helps minimize size and weight. The technology includes a resistive heating element and smart controller for efficient heat transmission to the coolant, enabling cabin and battery heating in cold conditions. Its low thermal mass, high power density and efficiency deliver faster heating and cooling, enhancing the driving experience and system performance. Additionally, the HVCH helps to optimize battery temperature and supports fast charging by maintaining ideal thermal conditions.

The HVCH technology is built for long lasting performance, boasting thick film heating elements designed to last over 15,000 hours. Its sophisticated heating is also equipped with solid mechanical durability, anti-vibration properties and is non-flammable. Additionally, the technology includes functional safety concepts to prevent thermal events such as overheating, as the system is designed to automatically shut down if it detects an issue.

SOURCE: BorgWarner