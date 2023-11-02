BorgWarner secures contract with global OEM to deliver high voltage coolant heaters

Technology intended for use on the automaker’s European light vehicle program

BorgWarner has reached an agreement with a major global OEM to supply its 400V high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH) for the automaker’s European light vehicle program. The anticipated start of production for the HVCH technology is in 2026. This business win marks the second HVCH contract secured with the global automaker over the course of two months, with the wins spanning different regions. As a result, BorgWarner is bolstering its position as an agile partner with worldwide solutions to support the OEM with its new and upcoming battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms.

“We are delighted to provide this global OEM with our HVCH technology for its upcoming BEV platforms and continue to build upon our longstanding, excellent relationship,” said Joseph F. Fadool, President and General Manager of BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. “Our engineering team did a fantastic job navigating a series of packaging challenges that arose with this project, ultimately proving that the BorgWarner HVCH was the best fit, with the adaptability and scalability to meet the customer’s expectations.”

The 400V HVCH features a modular design with high thermal power density crafted specifically for the heating of a pure BEV’s battery and cabin, while offering a lightweight, compact solution to fit the reduced size and weight requirements requested by the OEM. The technology offers enhanced heat transfer to enable fast charging and includes a low switching frequency to optimize cost. Similarly, it satisfies numerous packaging and safety requirements to align with customer needs, including preventing thermal events with a redundant switch that controls temperature and can shut off automatically should it detect an error.

SOURCE: BorgWarner