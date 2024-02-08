BorgWarner secures contract extending high voltage coolant heater business with global OEM

High voltage coolant heaters (HVCH) will be incorporated on electric SUVs and passenger trucks

BorgWarner has extended its contract to supply 400V high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH) to a major global OEM. The technology will be used on the automaker’s battery-electric light-vehicle platforms, specifically SUV and passenger truck programs. The business win is one of three contracts secured with North American OEMs for BorgWarner’s HVCH.

“We are thrilled to extend our contract with this OEM and to supply our robust HVCH technology to the company’s largest vehicle platforms,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. “BorgWarner prides itself on providing in-depth technical expertise for our partners and delivering exceptional local production support to reduce lead times and shipping costs, ultimately accelerating our customers’ electrification initiatives.”

The robust 400V HVCH is designed to effectively manage the battery pack’s temperature to achieve optimal charging efficiency, battery life, durability performance and driving range. It also provides a source of heat for cabin comfort in outside temperatures down to -40˚C. BorgWarner’s HVCH is a fast-responding, compact solution for pure BEVs, featuring a high power density and low ripple current. This specific HVCH technology is more powerful than those on smaller vehicle types to support the application to larger SUVs and passenger trucks.

The HVCH was developed at BorgWarner’s technical center in Auburn Hills, Michigan near the customer’s technical center, allowing for seamless collaboration. The HVCH will be manufactured at BorgWarner’s facility in Cadillac, Michigan. Currently, BorgWarner is the only supplier producing American-made HVCH technology.

In addition to North America, BorgWarner has recently won business for its HVCH technology in other regions, including a premium European OEM’s mid-size electric vehicle platform in Europe and a global OEM’s European light vehicle program.

SOURCE: BorgWarner