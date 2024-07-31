BorgWarner secures BEV electric cross differential contracts with three global OEMs

BorgWarner has secured multiple contracts to supply its electric cross differential (eXD) to three major OEMs, including GAC Motor, an East Asian OEM, and a Major Global OEM based in Europe. The companies will incorporate BorgWarner’s eXD technology onto both rear- and front-wheel-drive battery electric vehicle (BEV) applications ranging from super sports cars to premium sedans to hot hatchbacks. Production for GAC Motor is currently underway, and production for the other OEMs will begin in 2026.

BorgWarner’s eXD is part of its electric torque management system (eTMS) portfolio, which offers a range of products that intelligently control wheel torque to increase stability, provide superior dynamic performance, and improve traction during launch and acceleration. High torque from the motor in electric vehicles (EVs) leads to limitations and challenges in vehicle performance since the application of it to the wheels remains unsupervised. Adding an eXD to the drive system is critical because it enables intelligent modulation of the side-to-side locking torque, resulting in improved traction, cornering and lane change performance, all with maximized efficiency. The eXD system can effectively increase driving safety in an energy-efficient way in difficult driving conditions.

“BorgWarner’s eTMS portfolio leverages an array of BorgWarner’s longstanding and proven competencies within the industry, spanning software, controls, systems integration and beyond,” said Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “The recent business awards for our eXD technology underscores the versatility and sophistication of the system and highlights our ability to meet the industry’s need for solutions that increase safety and optimize energy consumption.”

BorgWarner’s eXD technology is applicable to all EV architectures, including rear, front and dual motors, and offers a wide range of selectable modes depending on vehicle performance need. As a completely scalable and customizable technology, customers have the freedom to program different performance characteristics and behaviors for their respective platforms. Based on a strong BorgWarner legacy know-how and a platform development approach, the eXD employs carry-over elements for both software and hardware.

The eXD enables efficient and intelligent communication with the vehicle, operating on-demand and featuring an on-board integrated controller that supports requirements ranging from cyber security to functional safety and beyond. Additionally, by adaptively controlling wheel slip, the eXD decreases brake system utilization and thus the emission of non-exhaust particulate matter to the environment.