BorgWarner secures another dual inverter project with major Chinese OEM

BorgWarner continues strategic collaboration with this OEM in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector

BorgWarner has secured a new contract to supply dual inverters to a major Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for their hybrid vehicles. This extends the companies’ partnership following their dual inverter collaboration in 2021. The new project is scheduled to begin mass production by the end of 2025.

“We are pleased to once again win dual inverter business from this important customer. This milestone signifies a new phase of collaboration in the new energy vehicle sector,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. “In China’s rapidly evolving NEV market, BorgWarner remains committed to supporting our customers with innovative and high-quality electrification solutions.”

BorgWarner’s dual inverter allows synchronous control of dual motors through a single controller. This significantly increases packaging flexibility and installation convenience. With BorgWarner’s proprietary packaging technology, power modules can be flexibly configured—different modules are integrated into a compact package—effectively reducing both weight and cost.

The advanced nature of BorgWarner’s dual inverter technology is further demonstrated by the design of the power module, which reduces thermal resistance by up to 50% compared to single-sided cooling, significantly enhancing power density. Additionally, the technology allows for the packaging of different types of semiconductor dies within modules of the same size, ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC) efficiency standards. The adaptive battery voltage regulation greatly extends the motor’s constant power and high efficiency operating ranges, improving overall system efficiency.

BorgWarner’s dual inverter technology continues to evolve, with ongoing optimization of system and hardware design based on core technologies. The third-generation production model features a high-performance single chip capable of simultaneously handling DC-DC conversion and dual motor control and can be configured with high-voltage auxiliary interfaces according to customer needs. The fourth-generation production model integrates a boost converter and dual inverters, and offers an optional DC-DC module, supporting the diverse demands of hybrid vehicle platforms.

SOURCE: BorgWarner