BorgWarner reports fourth quarter 2019 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, or $1.17 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- U.S. GAAP net sales of $2,559 million, down 0.6% compared with fourth quarter 2018.
Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, net sales were up 2.6% compared with fourth quarter 2018.
- U.S. GAAP net earnings of $1.06 per diluted share.
Excluding $0.11 per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.17 per diluted share.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $478 million, or 18.7% of net sales.
Excluding $138 million of net pretax impacts related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $340 million. Excluding the impact of noncomparable items, adjusted operating income was 13.3% of net sales.
Full Year Highlights:
- U.S. GAAP net sales of $10,168 million, down 3.4% compared to 2018.
Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, net sales were up 0.7% compared with 2018.
- U.S. GAAP net earnings of $3.61 per diluted share.
Excluding $0.52 per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $4.13 per diluted share.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $1,303 million, or 12.8% of net sales.
Excluding $71 million of net pretax impacts related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $1,232 million. Excluding the impact of noncomparable items, adjusted operating income was 12.1% of net sales
SOURCE: BorgWarner