BorgWarner releases 2025 Sustainability Report: Engineered for Resilience

Generated 87% of revenue from electric vehicle (EV) and emissions-reducing hybrid and combustion products

BorgWarner published its 2025 Sustainability Report, “Engineered for Resilience,” highlighting the company’s progress on its sustainability goals and initiatives in support of its vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.

“I am proud to lead an incredible team that brings our vision to life every day. Our employees are the driving force behind our progress – innovating technologies, reducing our environmental impact and continuously adapting to meet customer and market needs,” said Joseph F. Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner. “Through our work, we continue to manage our business responsibly, putting people first, caring for the planet, and upholding integrity and accountability in all that we do. Our broad and resilient portfolio of combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle technologies help drive the future of mobility, no matter the vehicle type.”

BorgWarner’s sustainability strategy supports its customers in enabling zero- and reduced-emissions transportation, supports its employees in evolving their skills, and builds the resources and oversight for resilient, long-term growth. To read the complete sustainability report, which includes the progress noted above, please visit https://www.borgwarner.com/company/sustainability.

SOURCE: BorgWarner