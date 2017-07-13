BorgWarner receives multiple Quality Excellence Certifications from Caterpillar

Two BorgWarner turbocharger manufacturing facilities achieved recertification under Caterpillar’s Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP).

BorgWarner’s facility in Ningbo, China, received platinum certification for 2016, the program’s highest honor and a first for a Caterpillar turbocharger supplier in China. The facility also achieved gold certification in 2015.

BorgWarner’s facility in Asheville, North Carolina, received recognition for two product segments. For new original equipment turbocharger production, the facility was awarded silver certification for 2016, following bronze certification 2015. For remanufactured (REMAN) turbocharger production, the facility received gold certification for 2016, after earning bronze certification in 2015.

“For over 50 years, BorgWarner has supplied Caterpillar with a full range of turbochargers for a variety of off-highway construction equipment, from wheel loaders and mining trucks to excavators and bulldozers,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. “BorgWarner is honored to receive this recognition and grateful to the many employees who work tirelessly to achieve the highest quality standards.”

Caterpillar created the SQEP to recognize those suppliers that demonstrate their commitment to excellence, and drive a “zero defects” culture within their organizations. Certification levels include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, reflected in order of increasing difficulty. Suppliers are certified through SQEP by meeting or exceeding stringent supplier performance standards, such as product quality and shipping performance, which are measured over the course of a calendar year.

