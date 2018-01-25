BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, supplies two versions of its advanced electro-hydraulically actuated all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling for the new Volkswagen Crafter. One coupling features a differential lock control at the rear axle, and one coupling does not. By accurately distributing torque between the front and rear axle, BorgWarner’s compact, lightweight AWD solution provides high torque accuracy for improved fuel economy as well as enhanced stability, traction and handling on a variety of terrains. “At BorgWarner, we offer customers advanced solutions that are easily integrated into their specific applications,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are very pleased to expand our long-standing cooperation with Volkswagen by providing our leading AWD coupling for the Volkswagen Crafter for the first time.”

To meet the challenges posed by Volkswagen’s stringent requirements and the Crafter’s rigid rear axle, BorgWarner added an optional differential lock control with a new electronic control unit (ECU) to its AWD coupling. The ECU features an adaptable vehicle dynamics software to facilitate the desired driving characteristics and controls the optional differential lock to allow smooth starts by improving traction on split-friction road surfaces which in turn reduces tire wear. The coupling’s electronically controlled wet multi-plate clutch allows the torque distribution to be varied between the two axles automatically, providing the rear axle with the required amount of torque for practically all driving conditions. Because the AWD coupling functions independently of the differential speed between the front and the rear axle, full locking torque is BorgWarner Inc. (BorgWarner Provides Leading All-wheel Drive Coupling for the New Volkswagen Crafter_EU) – 2 borgwarner.com available at any given time and speed, depending on road conditions and vehicle load distribution. Offering a lightweight, high-performance design as well as best-in-class response time, torque capacity and accuracy, BorgWarner’s AWD solution contributes to significantly improved handling and traction as well as fuel economy.

