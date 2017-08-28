BorgWarner produces engine timing system for Renault Kadjar in China

BorgWarner produces engine timing chains, primary tensioners, guides, arms, balancer chains and balancer tensioners for the Renault Kadjar 2.0L sport utility vehicle, Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company’s (DRAC’s) first vehicle built at its new plant in Wuhan, China. Designed for low mass, dynamic response and high wear resistance, BorgWarner’s engine timing system delivers quiet, efficient performance. “BorgWarner’s engine timing systems are engineered to reduce noise, vibration and

harshness as well as provide durable, efficient performance,” said Joel Wiegert, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems. “BorgWarner is pleased to support Renault/Nissan and DRAC with localized production of our advanced timing system technologies.”

BorgWarner’s silent chains feature curved link backs to reduce friction between the chain, arms and guides, while advanced manufacturing processes enhance efficiency, performance and wear resistance. Tensioners balance chain tension and optimize control over the entire engine operating range for increased engine efficiency and lower noise, vibration and harshness. Arms

and guides are engineered with specialized materials to reduce mass and package size for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

