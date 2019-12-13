BorgWarner presents innovative technology for the mobility of tomorrow at EV Japan 2020

BorgWarner will unveil its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technologies for highly efficient electrified vehicles at 11th EV Japan 2020, held Jan. 15-17 in Tokyo as part of the Automotive World 2020. The company’s complete range of e-mobility products will be on display and include electric motors, battery and transmission technologies, power electronics, eTurbo technology and thermal management systems.

“There are rapid changes happening in the automotive industry, especially in the electrification segment. BorgWarner is actively developing next-generation electrification technologies with our customers to support the evolution of mobility,” said Scott Gallett, Vice President, Marketing, Public Relations and Government Affairs, BorgWarner. “We offer a broad range of solutions for various combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion systems. This enables us to meet the demands of vehicle manufacturers worldwide – and support our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.”

Advanced component and systems competence

To bolster its product portfolio for electric vehicles, BorgWarner formed a joint venture with Romeo Power Technology in May 2019 to develop battery packs for electric vehicles. These packs feature standard cylindrical cells in compact designs for exceptional energy density. Developed with proprietary thermal engineering and battery management expertise, they aim to provide breakthrough range and performance capability. The scalable designs can be tailored to specific customer needs and enable speed-to-market for manufacturers.

The company’s integrated drive module (iDM) combines specially developed power electronics with an electric motor and transmission technology in a fully integrated systems solution. The on- and off-axis P2 hybrid modules provide vehicle manufacturers with the flexibility to convert their existing combustion-powered vehicles to hybrid applications without having to change the motor or transmission by placing the electric motor where they have space in existing architectures, either on- or off-axis. Using BorgWarner’s award-winning S-wind wire-forming process to create the motor, the P2 drive module produces high power and torque densities in an extremely compact package. BorgWarner´s 48V solution equally facilitates fast-to-market hybridization by enabling pure electric driving as well as hybrid functionalities such as stop/start and regenerative braking.

Being showcased alongside these innovations is the eTurbo™, a turbocharger with integrated power electronics and a motor-generator attached to the same single shaft as the turbine. When functioning as a motor it assists the turbine to provide supplemental boost air to the engine. When more turbine energy is generated from the exhaust flow than required, it functions as a generator, and the excess exhaust energy is converted to electrical energy. The electrical function can also be turned off to return it to a standard turbocharger function. The eTurbo can be an important solution to help meet Euro 7 legislation and regulations.

To see BorgWarner’s extensive portfolio of clean, energy-efficient solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles at EV Japan, visit Hall Aomi A3, Booth 54 at the Tokyo Big Sight.

SOURCE: BorgWarner