BorgWarner powers Korea’s mobility transformation with next-gen technologies at Seoul Mobility Show 2025

Showcasing high-performance LFP battery systems engineered for electric buses, trucks, and off-road applications at booth B11

BorgWarner is set to showcase its latest advancements in electrification at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 at KINTEX. The company will present an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge technologies designed for electric and hybrid vehicles. Visitors can explore BorgWarner’s innovations at booth B11.

“Our presence at this year’s Seoul Mobility Show underscores our dedication to pioneering eMobility solutions,” said YM Kweon, Business Development Manager at BorgWarner Korea. “With our high-energy LFP batteries, advanced power electronics, and thermal management systems, we are committed to supporting Korea’s transition to cleaner and more efficient transportation. Our global expertise, combined with a strong local footprint, positions us as a key partner in this transformation and to help Korean automakers with their global fleet.”

BorgWarner’s LFP battery systems are designed for exceptional durability and modular flexibility, leveraging innovative blade cell technology from FinDreams Battery. Engineered to deliver high energy density, these scalable battery packs enhance vehicle range, safety and reliability, making them ideal for a variety of commercial and off-highway applications.

Additionally, BorgWarner will feature its highly integrated generator system for range extended vehicles, next-generation inverters, eMotors, high-voltage coolant heaters, an eCooler, and advanced eBooster and electric cross differential solutions – highlighting its comprehensive offerings for electrified, hybrid, and advanced combustion powertrains.

SOURCE: BorgWarner