BorgWarner honored by Ford at 2025 Supplier Summit and Awards

BorgWarner awarded 2025 Ford Supplier of the Year Award in the Crisis Management category for extensive effort following Hurricane Helene

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, was nominated by Ford Motor Company for Supplier of the Year in two categories: Crisis Management, for the extensive effort of the BorgWarner Arden team following Hurricane Helene, and Collaboration: Solve Together, for the BorgWarner Ithaca team working quickly and collaboratively with Ford. BorgWarner won in the Crisis Management category and was recognized for both nominations at the 2025 Supplier Summit and Awards at Michigan Central Station in Detroit on May 15th.

“As an automotive supplier, there are few things as rewarding as being recognized by our customers for the hard work, dedication and value your team is delivering,” said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner. “We are honored to be recognized as a 2025 Supplier of the Year in Crisis Management and nominated for effective collaboration. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Ford.”

On September 27, 2024, Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina with winds up to 60 mph and unprecedented flooding, causing loss of power, internet and access to clean water, as well as damage to major roads, and surrounding building and housing structures. During this time, BorgWarner’s Arden, North Carolina production plant remained committed to its customers’ needs. Amazingly, amid the disruption and effects of the hurricane, the plant still delivered customer product on time and was back to full production in only 11 days.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, all of the employees here in Arden have shown remarkable resilience and strength,” said Wang Hui, Plant Manager, BorgWarner Arden. “At BorgWarner, we believe in the power of unity and the importance of supporting one another and our community through difficult times. Together we rebuilt and emerged stronger.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team in Ithaca for their hard work, dedication, and collaborative mindset,” said Makayla Bean, Advanced Product Quality Planning Engineer, BorgWarner Ithaca. “This nomination was truly a huge team effort and a perfect example of how collaboration drives high performance and success.”

SOURCE: BorgWarner