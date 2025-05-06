BorgWarner extends four exhaust gas recirculation contracts with major North American OEM

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, is extending its business with a major North American OEM by finalizing extensions of four EGR system volume contracts

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, is extending its business with a major North American OEM by finalizing extensions of four EGR system volume contracts. The EGR systems are used on several of the automaker’s passenger and light commercial vehicle platforms for combustion and hybrid applications. Production of the EGR components – EGR valves, coolers, and modules – is expected to continue through the end of 2029.

BorgWarner’s EGR systems are optimized for increased robustness against thermal fatigue. They reduce NOx emissions and improve fuel economy by recirculating a portion of the engine’s exhaust gases back into the intake air to reduce combustion temperatures. BorgWarner’s extensive range of EGR modules, valves and coolers are uniquely positioned to work together to construct a fully integrated and complete EGR system.

“These contract extensions are a testament to BorgWarner’s ongoing commitment and success in supplying our long-standing customers with high quality and reliable EGR systems for both combustion and hybrid engines,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Combining our established technologies with our global manufacturing experience and footprint, along with our strong customer relationships, we continue to provide solutions that reduce emissions and help meet environmental standards.”

BorgWarner’s hybrid tube and corrugated tube technologies are meticulously tailored to each application. These innovative solutions ensure the cooler delivers optimized thermal efficiency and minimal pressure drop, even under the most demanding conditions. Additionally, the systems offered include monoblock architecture, which increases compactness and reduces costs, as well as floating core technology for applications in need of added thermal robustness. BorgWarner’s coolers are designed using advanced modeling tools that result in optimized, high-performance designs. The valves are optimized to deliver accurate and responsive control for precise metering of gas flow, improved sealing capabilities, corrosion resistance and the ability to reliably operate in the harshest of environments.

SOURCE: BorgWarner