BorgWarner expands supply of starter motors for Hyundai in Brazil

After years of successful collaboration, BorgWarner is expanding the supply of its starter motors to Hyundai in Brazil. The company’s PG260A starter motor now equips Hyundai’s HB20 turbo T-GDI versions as well as the Creta’s 1.6-liter Gamma engine aimed at the people with disabilities.

BorgWarner first began supplying Hyundai with its lightweight starter motors in 2016 on the HB20 1.0-liter Kappa and 1.6-liter Gamma engines.

“Having the opportunity to expand our partnership with Hyundai is a reflection of BorgWarner’s solid relationship with our customer, in addition to our exceptional compliance with quality, delivery time and performance standards,” said Adson Silva, Director at BorgWarner’s Brusque facility. “Hyundai is one of BorgWarner’s premier global partners, and we look forward to continuing to supply them with a broad portfolio of cutting-edge, reliable and high-quality technologies that meet their needs not only in the Brazilian market, but in all regions of the world.”

Manufactured at the BorgWarner facility in Brusque, Santa Catarina, the PG260A starter motor featuring 0.9 kW power contributes to fuel economy gains and overall vehicle performance. Weighing less than 2 kg, the starter motor uses high-density permanent magnets; compact armature; planetary gears reduction; and 10-to-15-teeth impellers, providing one of the best power-to-weight ratios on the market.

