BorgWarner expands collaboration with startup ecosystem Plug and Play

BorgWarner announced its next venture with Plug and Play, a global innovation platform and accelerator ecosystem for startup companies, by becoming a partner of its newly planned incubator location in Detroit. Developed through a collaboration between Plug and Play and the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), Plug and Play Detroit will supply many startup companies with resources, guidance and financing through its global innovation platform in an effort to achieve technical advancements faster than ever before. Joining forces with Plug and Play in Detroit – in addition to its existing cooperation with Plug and Play in Silicon Valley – directly connects BorgWarner to a host of smart, innovative future collaborators.

“The Plug and Play model provides extraordinary access to bright innovators and a wide range of new, inventive ideas in the automotive and tech sector,” said Frédéric Lissalde, BorgWarner President and CEO. “We keep a constant pulse on the industry to strategically pursue what’s next, and establishing and investing in partnerships is one way we fuel the technology pipeline of tomorrow.”

Plug and Play matches exceptional startup companies with relevant companies and investors for three-month programs. Thousands of companies compete to earn a spot in Plug and Play’s accelerator programs each year and approximately 20 startups are accepted per location. The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) initiative, AmplifyD, will run similarly, but with an emphasis on women and minority entrepreneurs. This focus aligns with BorgWarner’s drive to cultivate a culture of diversity, excellence, collaboration and integrity.

“Strong industry partners like BorgWarner have been instrumental in helping Plug and Play to achieve its position as the world’s largest innovation platform. Their continued support and commitment to open innovation serves as an example for many, and we are proud to have them as a founding partner in Detroit,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “We look forward to investing in the best nascent mobility technologies together.”

BorgWarner first joined Plug and Play in Silicon Valley in fall 2018.

SOURCE: BorgWarner