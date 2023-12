BorgWarner Inc. announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation (“Eldor”)

BorgWarner Inc. announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation (“Eldor”). The acquisition is an important complement to the ePropulsion portfolio, especially as it relates to expansion in high-voltage power electronics beyond the inverter. “We are pleased to complete the acquisition and welcome Eldor’s talented employees to BorgWarner,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner.

SOURCE: BorgWarner