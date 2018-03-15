BorgWarner celebrates opening of new emissions & thermal systems state of the art design and manufacturing facility in Ningbo

At a grand opening ceremony, BorgWarner Emissions Systems (Ningbo) celebrated the inauguration of its new state of the art design and manufacturing facility in Jiangshan, Yinzhou District of Ningbo, China. The larger facility replaces the Emissions plant previously located at BorgWarner’s Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WOFE) campus in Ningbo. With a total area of 50,000 square meters (including 13,000 square meters for a workshop completed in the project’s first phase), the new facility will produce gasoline and diesel exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems, ignition coils, exhaust heat recovery systems (EHRS), high/low-voltage air heaters and high-voltage liquid heaters. These products are developed for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, to meet growing demand for emissions and thermal management technologies in the Chinese automotive market.

“BorgWarner is committed to helping automakers meet even stricter emissions and fuel economy requirements with our industry-leading emissions and thermal management technologies,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems. “We expect these technologies to become industry standards. The new facility in Jiangshan will consolidate our localized manufacturing capability and enable us to provide tailored services to meet growing demand from our Chinese customers.”

BorgWarner is already experiencing strong demand for its gasoline EGR technologies in China. With the upcoming launch of the China VI emissions standard, the company anticipates tremendous opportunities for its EGR products in the diesel engine market. For hybrid vehicles, its EHRS are widely used to reduce engine warm-up times to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and provide cabin heating. The booming development of the new-energy vehicle market is also driving demand for heat management solutions, such as its high/low-voltage air heaters and high-voltage liquid heaters for cabin and battery heating

Local government officials, customers, media representatives and BorgWarner executives and employees attended the opening ceremony. During the event, employees were presented with a CEO’s Safety Excellence Award for achieving 1 million hours without a recordable incident in the previous Emissions facility. As part of the award, employees chose to donate RMB 100,000 to Junior Achievement, a not-for-profit education organization, and RMB 30,000 to Ningbo Charity Federation, as part of its efforts to support local education and social development.

Designed to meet the strictest environmental and energy efficiency standards, the new state of the art design and manufacturing facility in Jiangshan received LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification. Integrated natural lighting, a solar heat water system and rain water collection systems as well as a compressor heat recovery system reduce the plant’s overall energy consumption by 20 percent compared with ordinary production facilities. In addition, its FM-standard fire protection system boasts an above ground pipeline for added safety.

Established in 2006, BorgWarner Emissions Systems (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned company of BorgWarner. All production lines have been relocated to the Jiangshan manufacturing facility and a new high/low voltage air heater line has been established in the new facility. As a part of continued investment in the plant, BorgWarner will construct a 6,000-square-meter phase II project and plans to expand the engineering laboratory in the future to enhance its localized R&D and engineering capabilities to meet the long-term development requirements for the Chinese market.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.