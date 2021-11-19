BorgWarner awarded grant to launch e-Product in Cadillac, Michigan plant

BorgWarner Thermal Systems has been awarded a grant to grow its electric vehicle business and is set to launch a new high-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) at its existing facility in Cadillac, Michigan

BorgWarner Thermal Systems has been awarded a grant to grow its electric vehicle business and is set to launch a new high-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) at its existing facility in Cadillac, Michigan. The electrification project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $11.2 million and create up to 30 jobs with support from the city of Cadillac in addition to a $225,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“I want to thank BorgWarner leadership for their continued investment in this plant and our people, as well as the MEDC and city of Cadillac for their support in growing our community,” said Hari Kumar, Plant Manager of BorgWarner’s Cadillac, Michigan facility. “The Cadillac plant has more than 75 years of rich, automotive history and I am excited and honored to lead the team into the electrification era with the launch of our new high-voltage coolant heaters.”

BorgWarner Cadillac will manufacture advanced HVCH systems that will be used to manage cabin and battery temperatures, critical for vehicle efficiency in hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

“Congratulations to the team at BorgWarner on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in our incredible talent and competitive business climate here in Michigan,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We’re pleased to work with our local partners to support BorgWarner’s investment that reinforces Michigan’s position as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.”

The state of Michigan was selected for the project after a competitive evaluation of alternative locations in the United States. The project reinforces Michigan’s leadership position in advanced manufacturing and will further boost the state’s efforts to position itself as the global leader in the future of mobility and vehicle electrification.

SOURCE: BorgWarner