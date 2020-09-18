BorgWarner announces early tender results and receipt of requisite consents to amend Delphi Technologies’ 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025 and related indenture

BorgWarner Inc. (“BorgWarner”) announced today that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), $763.1 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “DT Notes”) of Delphi Technologies PLC (“Delphi Technologies”), representing approximately 95.39% of the $800 million total outstanding principal amount of the DT Notes, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked) in connection with the previously announced private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and related consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) made by BorgWarner on behalf of Delphi Technologies with respect to the DT Notes. As a result, BorgWarner has received the requisite number of consents to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Amendments”) to the DT Notes and the related indenture (the “DT Indenture”) under which they were issued.

