BorgWarner announces battery systems factory in Brazil

New facility will manufacture battery systems

BorgWarner announces a new manufacturing facility to produce battery systems in Brazil. With BorgWarner’s recent acquisition of AKASOL, BorgWarner is expanding its industrial and commercial vehicle electrification capabilities, positioning the company as a global supplier of battery systems.

“We are excited about the demand and market potential for these products and the opportunity to offer our customers a high quality, flexible portfolio of electrified solutions,” said Henk Vanthournout, Vice President and General Manager Global Battery Systems. “This facility will produce innovative, global, and cutting-edge electric vehicle components.”

The facility will be located in Piracicaba, Brazil, allowing BorgWarner to produce battery systems for customers locally and will be launched in phases to meet all quality and safety requirements. The facility and local engineering will support our customers with highly skilled repair, maintenance, and services. BorgWarner will produce the ultra-high energy (UHE) battery system AKASystem AKM CYC. The battery packs are modularly designed and scalable, providing the opportunity to optimally adjust to the energy storage needs of any vehicle application.

The start of operations and assembly of the battery systems is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

SOURCE: BorgWarner