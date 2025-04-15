Boréas Technologies’ Haptic Module Drives Industry-Breakthrough Touch in New NIO ET9

Boréas Technologies — a pioneer in third-generation, piezo-based haptics for automotive, consumer and mobile applications — today announced that NIO, the global company for smart electric vehicles in the premium segment, has integrated Boréas’ powerful automotive haptic module into TUI Bar, the touch area in NIO ET9

Boréas Technologies — a pioneer in third-generation, piezo-based haptics for automotive, consumer and mobile applications — today announced that NIO, the global company for smart electric vehicles in the premium segment, has integrated Boréas’ powerful automotive haptic module into TUI Bar, the touch area in NIO ET9. This makes NIO ET9, the company’s Smart Electric Executive Flagship, the world’s first tech-luxury EV to offer highly responsive, tactile feedback in an automotive infotainment system.

“NIO ET9’s TUI Bar touch area is a benchmark achievement in user interface design,” said Felix Wu, Head of Digital Space Experience Team & Expert, Experience Manager in Digital Product Experience Department, NIO. “Enabled by Boréas’ automotive haptic module, it’s an ultra-responsive, richly textured platform that enhances the overall feeling of luxury you experience when you’re driving NIO ET9.

“Instead of using older LRA technology, which produces a mushy tactile sensation at best, NIO’s TUI Bar uses Boréas’ piezo haptic technology to best advantage, rendering crisp and reassuring touch feedback that rapidly confirms driver-selected functionality through an elegant touch interface,” added Mr. Wu.

“NIO is the worldwide leader in developing and adopting the most technologically advanced functionality in tech-luxury EVs,” said Simon Chaput, President & Founder, Boréas Technologies. “By integrating Boréas’ automotive haptic module into TUI Bar in NIO ET9, NIO has taken haptic feedback in cars — and user satisfaction — to a phenomenal new level. In doing so, NIO is also promoting safer driving because drivers who experience realistic tactile confirmation on a touch platform keep their eyes on the road instead of on a screen. NIO has proved that it’s possible to achieve exceptional user experience, outstanding industrial design, and a safe driving experience in the same car. By doing so, they’ve set a new high point in the future of automotive interior design.”

NIO ET9’s TUI Bar supports a compelling set of user experiences: Its three-zone design is multi-faceted, with the left and right zones controlling the driver and passenger Skyline screens respectively, while the middle zone interacts with the ICS central control screen. Drivers and passengers can use the central control screen in a variety of ways, such as adjusting the progress of songs, selecting media, and controlling the volume.

TUI Bar also supports tapping for rewind or fast-forward as well as different functionality for one-, two- and even three-finger usage.

SOURCE: Boréas Technologies