Boost for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ fleet operators thanks to new central billing system

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched National Central Billing, a comprehensive and user-friendly central billing system, designed to help customers manage their fleet operations through a single central account.

Fleet operators will now be able to benefit from easier bill payments and clear, consistent national pricing, helping to manage wider fleet operations across the country more efficiently. It also provides a platform which enables customers to authorise itemised work and create bookings from the comfort of their own office.

Developed in partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services, the new National Central Billing system enables customers and fleet managers to interact directly with nationwide Volkswagen Van Centres through a single account hosted by 1Link.

Commenting on the launch, service and parts programme manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Geoff Hurst said: ‘On the back of feedback from our customers, we’ve launched this simple-to-use and effective central billing system. I’m confident that National Central Billing will help fleet operators across the country by reducing the burden of administration, saving time and potentially saving money. It provides fleets with the right tools to monitor their operational and financial activities through a single platform.’

Unlike some third party billing systems, National Central Billing is an all-inclusive system and can be used to set service reminders, track documents and even create reports, significantly reducing downtime. To enhance the customer experience further, Volkswagen Van Centres will be able to share work requests through the system which can then be easily approved by fleet operators. More importantly, it eliminates the need for multiple accounts and their accompanying credit limits and payment terms, previously required from a fleet customer.

Hurst concluded: ‘We are confident the new system will make payment processes simpler and more cost effective, and reduce admin time and effort for our customers. It’s another example of the brand’s Working With You promise to tailor services to all fleets’ requirements.’

For more details on National Central Billing or any aspect of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, enquire at your local Van Centre or visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.