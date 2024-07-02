Bolt selects TomTom Traffic to power ride-hailing and food delivery worldwide

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Bolt, one of the world’s fastest-growing mobility companies, has selected TomTom’s traffic data to power its global ride-hailing and food-delivery routing

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Bolt, one of the world’s fastest-growing mobility companies, has selected TomTom’s traffic data to power its global ride-hailing and food-delivery routing.

Bolt operates in over 500 cities in Europe and Africa, with over 150 million customers worldwide. In a highly competitive industry, the company strives for the highest levels of driver, courier and customer satisfaction while boosting operational efficiency. To achieve this, Bolt relies on route optimization tools to ensure that the drivers and couriers on the Bolt platform always know the exact location of their customers and get to them on time.

To improve the accuracy of travel times and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) for each trip, Bolt has selected TomTom to leverage its traffic data, which is based on anonymized speed data from over 600 million connected devices daily, and billions of driven kilometers. TomTom’s real-time data enables Bolt’s routing algorithm to accurately calculate the journey time for each trip and optimize the routes for the millions of trips made daily by its driver and delivery partners. Ultimately, this results in better management of partners’ time and hence better partner earnings. Additionally, since TomTom’s products integrate well with Bolt’s existing routing technology, Bolt can utilize its resources more efficiently.

“We look forward to working with TomTom and leveraging their traffic solution to improve the experience of drivers, couriers and customers on the Bolt platform worldwide,” said Markus Zimmermann, Head of Platform, Bolt. “So far, we have seen remarkable results using TomTom Traffic. Bolt’s business runs on accurate estimations, and with TomTom Traffic, we saw up to 15% improvement in travel time estimations, resulting in greater partner earnings, as well as improved service quality and reliability for Bolt riders and eaters.”

“We are proud to empower Bolt’s operations with our best-in-class Traffic product,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “With Bolt contributing local knowledge on events and closures to our data, we harness the collective expertise of our partners to deliver high-quality, reliable location and traffic information that offers improved end-customer experiences and increased operational efficiency.”

SOURCE: TomTom