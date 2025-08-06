Bollinger Innovations offers $7,500 price adjustment on Mullen branded Class 1, Class 3 commercial EVs; matches federal incentive

Price adjustment, combined with federal tax credit, provides $15,000 in savings

Bollinger Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ: BINI)(“Bollinger Innovations” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces it is offering commercial customers additional price adjustments of $7,500 on existing inventory of the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE electric vehicles.

The Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, now features an MSRP of $27,000, while the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, has an MSRP of $61,000. Customers can take advantage of an additional $7,500 incentive through the Inflation Reduction Act when receiving delivery prior to the program’s Sept. 30 deadline, making the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE high-value, affordable commercial EV options.

Bollinger Innovations, previously known as Mullen Automotive, changed its name and Nasdaq stock ticker symbol (Nasdaq: BINI) on July 28 as part of a company-wide consolidation to eliminate redundancy and streamline operations. The Mullen ONE and the Mullen THREE will be rebranded as Bollinger Motors vehicles in the 2026 model year.

“The combined Mullen Automotive and Bollinger Motors product line provides fleet customers with a range of affordable world-class commercial EV options,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Innovations and Bollinger Motors. “The current price adjustment and the federal incentive make the existing Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE electric vehicles among the best values on the market today. The federal incentive will expire on Sept. 30, so customers need to act quickly as current demand is growing.”

In addition to the Class 1 EV cargo van and the Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, the Bollinger Innovations product lineup includes the Bollinger B4 Class 4 commercial electric truck. The company also plans to introduce a Class 5 truck in the 2027 model year.

“The Bollinger Innovations product line includes multiple options for any organization looking to improve the sustainability of their vehicle fleets,” Connelly said. “Our existing models, combined with the upcoming Bollinger B5, will help our customers meet and exceed their fleet electrification goals.”

